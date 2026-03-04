Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Henry-Hall-Manhattan
Henry Hall, a 33-story multifamily building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district, benefits from a 421-a (1-15) real estate tax abatement that runs through 2039.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $129M Sale of Multifamily Building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $129 million sale of Henry Hall, a 33-story multifamily building located at 515 W. 38th St. in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards district. Completed in 2017, Henry Hall houses 225 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, in addition to 12,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, landscaped terrace and a “jam room” with professional music recording equipment. Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley, Steven Binswanger, Steven Rutman and Devon Warren of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Shorenstein Investment Advisers and Dreamscape Cos., in the transaction. Geoff Goldstein and Christopher Pratt, also with JLL, arranged a $71 million acquisition loan for the deal through U.S. Bank on behalf of the buyer, Amstar Group.

