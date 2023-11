GILBERT, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12 million in construction financing for ATLAS Germann, an industrial development in Gilbert. The borrowers are ATLAS and OakPoint.

Jason Carlos, Jarrod Howard, Steve Larsen and Kyle Westfall of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan from a regional bank.

Snack-food manufacturer Frito-Lay Inc., a subsidiary of PepsiCo, will fully occupy the 60,500-square-foot property that is situated on 8.2 acres.