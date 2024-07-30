Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges $13.1M in Construction Financing for Vroom Street Apartments in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged $13.1 million in construction financing for Vroom Street Apartments, a 42-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. The property will house five studios, 14 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units with an average size of 913 square feet. Max Custer and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the loan through First Bank on behalf of the developer, Urban Street Properties. Construction is slated for a fall 2025 completion.

You may also like

TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Partnership Completes 470-Unit Multifamily Waterfront Project in Philadelphia

PCCP Provides $36M Acquisition Loan for Long Island...

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Signs 106,000 SF Office Lease...

NEPCG Arranges Sale of 33-Unit Apartment Building in...

Developer Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for $90M Avenir Luxury...

Trident Development Nears Completion of 244-Unit Luxury Multifamily...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 223-Unit PointeWest Apartment Homes...

Sudberry Properties Completes Second Phase of Otay River...