JLL Arranges $13.1M in Construction Financing for Vroom Street Apartments in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged $13.1 million in construction financing for Vroom Street Apartments, a 42-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. The property will house five studios, 14 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units with an average size of 913 square feet. Max Custer and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the loan through First Bank on behalf of the developer, Urban Street Properties. Construction is slated for a fall 2025 completion.