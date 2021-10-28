REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $13.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Suburban Chicago

WOODRIDGE, ILL.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $13.2 million loan for the acquisition of Woodridge Commerce Center in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The three-building industrial property spans 148,012 square feet and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 21 tenants. Situated on nearly 12 acres along Werch Avenue, Woodridge Commerce Center is situated within the master-planned International Centre Business Park.

Jeff Sause and Brian Walsh of JLL represented the borrower, a joint venture between Unilev Capital and real estate investor Nitin Chexal, who is the co-founder and CEO of Palladius Capital Management. JLL placed the three-year, floating-rate loan with Wells Fargo Bank. Unilev’s investment team of Raymond Levy, Ian Konowitch and Peter Berges led acquisition efforts.

