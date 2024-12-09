Monday, December 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1325-N-Litchfield-Rd-Goodyear-AZ
Located at 1325 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear Medical Plaza offers 47,483 square feet of Class A medical space.
ArizonaHealthcareLoansWestern

JLL Arranges $13.4M in Refinancing for Medical Office Building in Goodyear, Arizona

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $13.4 million loan on behalf of PMB for the refinancing of Goodyear Medical Plaza, a Class A medical office building in Goodyear. Daniel Digerness of JLL Medical Properties Capital Markets secured the fixed-rate loan through a national healthcare real estate lender for the borrower.

PMB redeveloped Goodyear Medical Plaza from a movie theater into a 47,483-square-foot medical outpatient building for Abrazo Health, part of Tenet Health, in 2019. The single-story building is 99 percent leased to Abrazo Health and affiliated tenants occupying approximately 49 percent of the space and providing services, including orthopedics, cardiology and a wound clinic. Other tenants at the facility include an imaging center, internal medicine, pain management and physical therapy. Goodyear Medical Plaza is located at 1325 N. Litchfield Road on the Abrazo West hospital campus.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $24.5M Loan for Amazon-Leased Industrial Facility...

Lendlease, Aware Super Top Out Office, Multifamily Buildings...

U-Haul International Buys 548,938 SF Office Tower in...

Berkadia Brokers $44M Sale of Marquee Apartment Community...

Centerpoint Holdings Acquires 373,916 SF Office Property in...

Newmark Arranges Sale, Financing of 113,800 SF Life...

JLL Secures Construction Financing, Equity for 168-Unit Student...

Lincoln Property Co., OneIM Break Ground on 1...

Eastern Union Arranges $20.4M in Financing for Seniors...