JLL Arranges $13.4M in Refinancing for Medical Office Building in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $13.4 million loan on behalf of PMB for the refinancing of Goodyear Medical Plaza, a Class A medical office building in Goodyear. Daniel Digerness of JLL Medical Properties Capital Markets secured the fixed-rate loan through a national healthcare real estate lender for the borrower.

PMB redeveloped Goodyear Medical Plaza from a movie theater into a 47,483-square-foot medical outpatient building for Abrazo Health, part of Tenet Health, in 2019. The single-story building is 99 percent leased to Abrazo Health and affiliated tenants occupying approximately 49 percent of the space and providing services, including orthopedics, cardiology and a wound clinic. Other tenants at the facility include an imaging center, internal medicine, pain management and physical therapy. Goodyear Medical Plaza is located at 1325 N. Litchfield Road on the Abrazo West hospital campus.