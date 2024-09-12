JLL Arranges $13.6M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility Near Trenton

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $13.6 million acquisition loan for a 35,800-square-foot industrial outdoor storage facility located outside of Trenton in New Brunswick. The site spans 6.4 acres and houses three buildings totaling 10,300, 19,500 and 9,000 square feet. Buildings feature 24- to 28-foot clear heights and a combined 26 dock positions. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Byline Bank on behalf of the borrower, regional investment firm Ridgecut Road.