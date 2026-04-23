JLL Arranges $130M Construction Loan for Bronx Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $130 million construction loan for The 360, a 304-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx. The 360 will be a 13-story building with 228 market-rate and 76 affordable units that will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge, fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking spaces and 24-hour concierge services, and The 360 will also house 47,892 square feet of retail space that is preleased to Food Bazaar. Lauren Kaufman and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged the loan through PCCP on behalf of the developer, a partnership between Shorewood Real Estate Group and Bogopa Enterprises. Construction is slated for a 2028 completion.