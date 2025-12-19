JLL Arranges $130M Loan for Refinancing of Build-to-Rent Portfolio in Texas, Florida

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a $130 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of three build-to-rent (BTR) properties, two of which are in Texas, totaling 608 units. The two Texas properties include Vireo Medical District, a 210-unit property in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney, and Vireo Twelve Oaks, a 217-unit property in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The third property is located in the Tampa area. Collectively, the three properties are known as the Vireo BTR Portfolio. Jim Curtin, Lauren Dow, Rex Cruz and Obi Eboh of JLL arranged the debt through KeyBank on behalf of the borrower, Georgia-based developer The Vireo Group.