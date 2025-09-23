Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sukut-Portfolio-CA
Sukut Real Properties’ portfolio spans 1.1 million square feet in Southern California.
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

JLL Arranges $130M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Southern California

by Amy Works

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $130 million in first-lien financing for a 21-property industrial portfolio in Southern California. Greg Brown, Allie Black and Nick Englhard of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Sukut Real Properties. Totaling 1.1 million square feet, the portfolio includes 17 industrial buildings, a self-storage facility, an industrial outdoor storage property, a medical property and a flex office/industrial building. Built from 1968 to 2016, the properties span San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire.

You may also like

TCC, Affinius Capital Break Ground on 778,720 SF...

R.H. Ledbetter Receives $15M Equity Investment for Attainable...

Vestar to Manage 160,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Highland Partners Acquires 114-Unit Multifamily Community in Ogden,...

Brixton Capital Buys Carmel Mountain Gateway Plaza in...

CEDARst, Kayne Anderson Receive $91M in Financing for...

McShane to Construct 174,367 SF Manufacturing Build-to-Suit Project...

InterFace Panel: Lenders’ Sentiments on Houston Industrial Market...

Reports: Davie to Open $1B ‘Icebreaker’ Shipbuilding Factory...