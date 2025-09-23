JLL Arranges $130M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $130 million in first-lien financing for a 21-property industrial portfolio in Southern California. Greg Brown, Allie Black and Nick Englhard of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Sukut Real Properties. Totaling 1.1 million square feet, the portfolio includes 17 industrial buildings, a self-storage facility, an industrial outdoor storage property, a medical property and a flex office/industrial building. Built from 1968 to 2016, the properties span San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire.