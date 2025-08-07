JLL Arranges $131.1M Bridge Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $131.1 million bridge loan for a 390-unit multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey community of Elmwood Park. The financing covers Phases III and IV of a larger development known as Riverwalk. Units feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 772 to 2,321 square feet. Riverwalk offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a dog park, riverside nature path, multiple resident lounges and coworking space. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn, Michael Mataras and Tyler Caricato of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan through MF1 Capital. A private real estate company headed by Bernard Langan owns Riverwalk.