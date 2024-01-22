JLL Arranges $132.9M Debt, Equity Financing for Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has arranged a combined $132.9 million in construction financing for 2125 N Davidson, a 389-unit midrise multifamily development underway in Charlotte’s Mill District. Travis Anderson, Cory Fowler, Warren Johnson, Ryan Pride and Naoki Hasegawa of JLL arranged a $34.5 million equity placement with two institutional investors based in Japan on behalf of the developer, Space Craft. JLL also arranged a $98.4 million construction loan through an undisclosed direct lender.

Set for completion in summer 2026, 2125 N Davidson will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 762 square feet in size. Amenities will include a rooftop patio with views of Uptown Charlotte, courtyard with native planting, fitness room in each building, coworking space with a coffee/breakfast nook and electric car share and e-bike share dedicated for resident use. The property will also include 13,751 square feet of street-facing retail space that Space Craft plans to lease to boutique retailers, coffee purveyors and local and neighborhood service retailers.

The developer has tapped Swinerton to construct the development. The companies also recently built The Joinery, an $80 million multifamily development in Charlotte’s nearby Optimist Park neighborhood.