REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $133.6M Construction Loan for 19th & Church Apartments in Midtown Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The developer of the 16-story 19th & Church apartment community in Nashville is a joint venture between Ascend Real Estate Group and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged $133.6 million in construction financing for the development of 19th & Church, a 383-unit apartment development located at 1815 Church St. in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. Chris Knight led the JLL team that arranged the financing through Square Mile Capital Management LLC on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Ascend Real Estate Group and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group that is doing business as 19th Church Street LLC. Upon completion, the 16-story property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average size of 814 square feet and high-end finishes. Community amenities will include a coffee bar, fitness center and yoga studio, indoor entertainment room, gourmet chef’s kitchen, music and podcast studio, an outdoor bar with TVs and bar seating, a courtyard with a pool, grilling stations and firepits and private work rooms. Additionally, 19th & Church will offer 6,000 square feet of retail space. No construction timeline was disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  