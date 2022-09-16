JLL Arranges $133.6M Construction Loan for 19th & Church Apartments in Midtown Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The developer of the 16-story 19th & Church apartment community in Nashville is a joint venture between Ascend Real Estate Group and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged $133.6 million in construction financing for the development of 19th & Church, a 383-unit apartment development located at 1815 Church St. in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. Chris Knight led the JLL team that arranged the financing through Square Mile Capital Management LLC on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Ascend Real Estate Group and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group that is doing business as 19th Church Street LLC. Upon completion, the 16-story property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average size of 814 square feet and high-end finishes. Community amenities will include a coffee bar, fitness center and yoga studio, indoor entertainment room, gourmet chef’s kitchen, music and podcast studio, an outdoor bar with TVs and bar seating, a courtyard with a pool, grilling stations and firepits and private work rooms. Additionally, 19th & Church will offer 6,000 square feet of retail space. No construction timeline was disclosed.