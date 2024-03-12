JLL Arranges $135M in Financing for Cross Creek Ranch Mixed-Use Property in Malibu, California

MALIBU, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $135 million in first lien financing for Cross Creek Park, a 122,324-square-foot, Class AA, mixed-used property in Malibu. The property offers 71,605 square feet of retail space and 50,719 square feet of creative office space.

John Marshall, Spencer Seibring, Allie Black and Tim Donald of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team secured the five-year loan from Torchlight Investors for the borrower, Pacific Equity Partners.

Located at 23465 Civic Center Way on 13 acres, Cross Creek Park is adjacent to a Whole Foods Market in the core of Malibu’s shopping district, which also includes Malibu Country Mart, Malibu Village and Malibu Lumber Yard. The center is approximately 13 miles from the Santa Monica pier and 21 miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport.