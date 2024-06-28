Friday, June 28, 2024
Dating back to 1906, Cummins Station spans 408,000 square feet of creative office and retail space in Nashville's Gulch district.
JLL Arranges $135M Refinancing for Cummins Station Mixed-Use Development in Nashville’s Gulch District

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged a $135 million loan for the refinancing of Cummins Station, an adaptive reuse mixed-use development in Nashville’s Gulch district spanning 408,000 square feet. JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, DZL Management.

Located at 209 10th Ave. S, Cummins Station features creative office spaces and 46,000 square feet of retail space. According to the property website, current office tenants include DZL, Gibson Brands, Serendipity Labs, Bohler, Unlock Health, Eventbrite, Revive and Wayspring. Retailers include Gibson Garage, Morning Glory Deli, Pullman Standard and Wild Wasabi. The brick property dates back to 1906.

