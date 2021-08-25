JLL Arranges $13M Loan for Refinancing of Esjay Apartments in Jersey City

Esjay Apartments is located at 104 Bright St. in the Van Vorst Park neighborhood of Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $13 million loan for the refinancing of Esjay Apartments, a 40-unit multifamily complex in Jersey City. The mid-rise building features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 680 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, two rooftop terraces with grilling stations and a package handling room. Matthew Pizzolato of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide on behalf of the borrower, Point Capital Development LLC.