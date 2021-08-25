REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $13M Loan for Refinancing of Esjay Apartments in Jersey City

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Esjay-Apartments-Jersey-City

Esjay Apartments is located at 104 Bright St. in the Van Vorst Park neighborhood of Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $13 million loan for the refinancing of Esjay Apartments, a 40-unit multifamily complex in Jersey City. The mid-rise building features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 680 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, two rooftop terraces with grilling stations and a package handling room. Matthew Pizzolato of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide on behalf of the borrower, Point Capital Development LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews