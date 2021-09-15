REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $14.3M in Financing for New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

EDISON, N.J. — JLL has arranged $14.3 million in financing for a portfolio of industrial buildings totaling approximately 430,000 square feet within Raritan Center Business Park in the Northern New Jersey community of Edison. The buildings were constructed between 1980 and 1991 and were 99 percent leased to a roster of 20 tenants at the time of sale. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged three fixed-rate loans through an undisclosed life insurance company to retire existing debt on the properties and fund tenant improvements. The borrower was Summit Associates Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews