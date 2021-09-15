JLL Arranges $14.3M in Financing for New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

EDISON, N.J. — JLL has arranged $14.3 million in financing for a portfolio of industrial buildings totaling approximately 430,000 square feet within Raritan Center Business Park in the Northern New Jersey community of Edison. The buildings were constructed between 1980 and 1991 and were 99 percent leased to a roster of 20 tenants at the time of sale. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged three fixed-rate loans through an undisclosed life insurance company to retire existing debt on the properties and fund tenant improvements. The borrower was Summit Associates Inc.