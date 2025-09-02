Tuesday, September 2, 2025
South Carolina

JLL Arranges $14.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center Near Charleston

by John Nelson

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $14.3 million loan for the refinancing of The Plaza at East Cooper, a 102,731-square-foot shopping center located in Mount Pleasant, roughly two miles from downtown Charleston. Eric Tupler, Rob Bova and Ellie Savage of JLL’s Debt Advisory team, along with Alexis Kaiser of JLL’s Charlotte office, represented the borrower, an entity doing business as Bamoza LLC, in securing the loan through an unnamed insurance company lender.

Aldi anchors The Plaza at East Cooper, which was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Firehouse Subs, Batteries Plus and 843 Nail & Spa. The center was originally built in 1975 on roughly 37 acres, according to LoopNet.

