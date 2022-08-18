JLL Arranges $14.5M Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Distribution Center

EWING, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $14.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 130,000-square-foot distribution center located in the Central New Jersey city of Ewing. The newly built property sits on 22.6 acres and features a clear height of 40 feet, 18 dock-high doors and 32 trailer parking stalls. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the 11-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, Herring Properties. At the time of the loan closing, the facility was fully leased to Binsky & Snyder, a provider of mechanical construction services.