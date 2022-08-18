REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $14.5M Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Distribution Center

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

The distribution center at 400 Airport Corporate Drive in Ewing, New Jersey, totals 130,000 square feet and is fully leased to Binsky & Snyder, a provider of mechanical construction services.

EWING, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $14.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 130,000-square-foot distribution center located in the Central New Jersey city of Ewing. The newly built property sits on 22.6 acres and features a clear height of 40 feet, 18 dock-high doors and 32 trailer parking stalls. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the 11-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, Herring Properties. At the time of the loan closing, the facility was fully leased to Binsky & Snyder, a provider of mechanical construction services.

