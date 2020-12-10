JLL Arranges $14.7M Sale of New Manufacturing Facility in Metro Charlotte

DIRTT Environmental Solutions fully occupies the facility located at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd. in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — JLL has arranged the $14.7 million sale of a 129,600-square-foot light manufacturing facility in Rock Hill. The seller, Scannell Properties, delivered the asset earlier this year on a build-to-suit basis for tenant DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT creates and develops customizable and sustainable architectural interiors. The property spans 22 acres within Legacy Park East. The facility is situated at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd., less than one mile from Interstate 77 and 27 miles south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Patrick Nally and Pete Pittroff of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. STAG Industrial Inc. acquired the facility.