REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $14.7M Sale of New Manufacturing Facility in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

DIRTT Environmental Solutions fully occupies the facility located at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd. in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — JLL has arranged the $14.7 million sale of a 129,600-square-foot light manufacturing facility in Rock Hill. The seller, Scannell Properties, delivered the asset earlier this year on a build-to-suit basis for tenant DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT creates and develops customizable and sustainable architectural interiors. The property spans 22 acres within Legacy Park East. The facility is situated at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd., less than one mile from Interstate 77 and 27 miles south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Patrick Nally and Pete Pittroff of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. STAG Industrial Inc. acquired the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  