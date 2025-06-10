Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Shoregate-Bay-Shore
Truist also provided the original construction loan for Shoregate, a new apartment community in Bay Shore. The property achieved 95 percent occupancy within six months of the launch of leasing.
JLL Arranges $140M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $140 million loan for the refinancing of Shoregate, a 418-unit, newly constructed apartment community located in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. The four-story, transit-oriented property houses 334 market-rate units and 84 affordable apartments, as well as 1,650 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool and patio area, fitness center, outdoor barbecue stations, dog washing area, a rooftop deck, indoor golf simulator and courts for bocce ball and pickleball. Kellogg Gaines, Geoff Goldstein and Michael Gigliotti of JLL arranged the loan through Truist Financial Corp. on behalf of the borrower, a partnership led by Tritec Real Estate Co.

