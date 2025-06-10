JLL Arranges $140M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Apartment Community

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $140 million loan for the refinancing of Shoregate, a 418-unit, newly constructed apartment community located in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. The four-story, transit-oriented property houses 334 market-rate units and 84 affordable apartments, as well as 1,650 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool and patio area, fitness center, outdoor barbecue stations, dog washing area, a rooftop deck, indoor golf simulator and courts for bocce ball and pickleball. Kellogg Gaines, Geoff Goldstein and Michael Gigliotti of JLL arranged the loan through Truist Financial Corp. on behalf of the borrower, a partnership led by Tritec Real Estate Co.