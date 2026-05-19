JLL Arranges $141.8M Refinancing for Wolf Point West Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $141.8 million loan for the refinancing of Wolf Point West, a luxury multifamily property in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. JLL represented the borrower, Hines, in partnership with AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust (advised by DWS Group), Magellan Development Group and the Jospeh P Kennedy Trust. New York Life Insurance Co. provided the three-year, floating-rate loan.

Located at 343 W. Wolf Point Plaza, the property sits on the Wolf Point peninsula at the confluence of the three branches of the Chicago River. Delivered in 2016, Wolf Point West rises 48 stories with 509 units across 379,264 square feet. Designed by bKL Architecture, the LEED Silver-certified building features amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, game room with golf simulator, business center and indoor-outdoor dog lounge.

Danny Kaufman, Medina Spiodic, Rebecca Brielmaier and Youngsoo Yang led the JLL team. Hines developed the building and serves as property manager.