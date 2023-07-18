JLL Arranges $145M Refinancing Loan for Hotel Portfolio in Metro Orlando

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $145 million loan for the refinancing of a four-property hotel portfolio in the Orlando suburb of Winter Garden totaling nearly 1,000 rooms. Gregg Shapiro and Barnett Wu of JLL arranged the financing through Aareal Capital Corp. on behalf of the borrower, Doradus Partners, and its management affiliate, Yedla Hotels. The hotels in the portfolio includes: the 223-room Residence Inn by Marriott (2111 Flagler Ave.); the 273-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott (631 Flagler Ave.); the 272-room Home2 Suites by Hilton (341 Flagler Ave.); and the 229-room Homewood Suites by Hilton (411 Flagler Ave.). The hotels, which were delivered between January 2021 and January 2022, are situated near the western gate of Walt Disney World Resort.