JLL Arranges 146,442 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a 146,442-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-building manufacturing complex at 12800 Aldine Westfield Road was built in 1979 and features 21- to 25-foot clear heights, eight loading doors, five grade-level doors and 14,153 square feet of office space. The site also has about 10 acres that can potentially be used for industrial outdoor storage, per LoopNet. Jordan Raney and Jarret Venghaus of JLL represented the tenant, Houston-based pipe fabricator Constellation Industries, in the lease negotiations. John Ferruzzo and Jack Ferruzzo of KBC Advisors represented the landlord, GSK Industrial. The deal is expected to double Constellation’s production capacity and to create about 120 new jobs.