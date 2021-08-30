REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $149M Sale of Iron Central Apartment Tower in St. Petersburg, Florida

Icon Central

Icon Central is a 368-unit, 15-story, mixed-use residential tower in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Icon Central, a 368-unit, 15-story, mixed-use residential tower in St. Petersburg. Matt Mitchell, Matthew Lawton and Zach Nolan of JLL represented the seller, Related Group, in the transaction. Camden Property Trust acquired the property for $149 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Completed in 2019 by Related Group, Icon Central includes about 35,000 square feet of rentable space of ground-floor retail. In July, Tricera Capital acquired the ground floor retail for $11.1 million, as well as the adjoining Union Trust Bank building. Right now, BurgerFi and Watts Dental lease about 7,000 square feet of the property’s retail space.

Icon Central’s apartments feature private balconies, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands, a full-size washer and dryer and electronic key-fob entry. Community amenities include a pool with lounge area, fitness center, sauna and steam room, spa with massage tables and Zen lounge, private clubroom and dining room, a movie theater, game simulator and a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, dining, seating and firepits.

Located at 855 Central Ave., Icon Central is situated within a half-mile of St. Petersburg’s Central Arts District and the Edge District, which have art galleries, museums, breweries and Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

