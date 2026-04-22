Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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IndustrialLoansMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Arranges $15.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio in Avon, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

AVON, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $15.1 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 129,380 square feet in Avon, located south of Boston. The buildings at 20 and 40 Ledin Drive are situated on a combined 6.6 acres within Avon Industrial Park and feature clear heights of 17 and 32 feet. At the time of sale, both buildings were fully leased to Waste Management. Amy Lousararian and Anthony Nakhle of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through M&T Bank on behalf of the borrower, Vigilant Real Estate Holdings.

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