JLL Arranges $15.7M in Acquisition Financing for Retail Center in Libertyville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Retail

Jewel-Osco anchors the 147,840-square-foot Red Top Plaza.

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $15.7 million in post-acquisition financing for Red Top Plaza, a 147,840-square-foot retail center anchored by Jewel-Osco in the suburban Chicago town of Libertyville. The property is also home to a mix of service, essential, restaurant and medical tenants. Christopher Drew, Brian Gaswirth, Christopher Knight and Michael DiCosimo of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Florida-based Sterling Organization. An insurance company provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan.