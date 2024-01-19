Friday, January 19, 2024
Located at 30 Avenue at Port Imperial, RB3 will offer residents an easy commute to New York City via immediate proximity to the New York Waterway ferry and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station.
JLL Arranges $150M Construction Loan for Metro Manhattan Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $150 million construction loan for RB3, a 426-unit multifamily project that will be located across the Hudson River from Manhattan in West New York, N.J. The 11-story waterfront property, which will be located within the 200-acre Port Imperial master-planned development, will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, private offices and coworking spaces, a virtual reality room, golf simulator, children’s playroom, sky lounge, grilling stations and a pickleball court. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell, Steven Klein and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the locally based borrower, Canoe Brook Development.

