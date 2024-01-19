JLL Arranges $150M Construction Loan for Metro Manhattan Multifamily Project

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $150 million construction loan for RB3, a 426-unit multifamily project that will be located across the Hudson River from Manhattan in West New York, N.J. The 11-story waterfront property, which will be located within the 200-acre Port Imperial master-planned development, will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, private offices and coworking spaces, a virtual reality room, golf simulator, children’s playroom, sky lounge, grilling stations and a pickleball court. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell, Steven Klein and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the locally based borrower, Canoe Brook Development.