Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bedford-Labs
Bedford Labs in Worcester is situated on the northern edge of the city’s downtown and abuts the World War One Memorial at Lincoln Square, which city officials plan to renovate simultaneously with the construction of Residences on Lincoln Square.
Life SciencesLoansMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Arranges $150M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Life Sciences Facility

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $150 million loan for the refinancing of Bedford Labs, a 288,000-square-foot life sciences facility located about 20 miles northwest of Boston. Bedford Labs, which sits on a 52-acre site that can support up to 300,000 square feet of new construction, is a redevelopment of a former single-tenant office building. The facility includes a 28,000-square-foot amenity space and was fully leased to biotechnology firm Sarepta Therapeutics at the time of the loan closing. Brett Paulsrud, Tom Sullivan and Mike Shepard of JLL arranged the loan through an affiliate of Apollo Global Management. The borrower is a partnership between EW Capital Management, Redgate and Optimum Asset Management.

You may also like

LaTerra Development Obtains $18.2M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

WinnCos. Breaks Ground on $51M Seniors Housing Redevelopment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Brooklyn...

Hain Celestial Signs 40,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 8,000 SF Industrial Outdoor...

Lendlease Tops Out 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project in...

Partnership Acquires 200,359 SF Industrial Portfolio in West...

Kislak Arranges Sale of 44-Unit Indian Oaks Apartments...

FTI Consulting Signs 21,910 SF Office Lease Renewal...