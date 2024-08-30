JLL Arranges $152M in Construction Financing for Jersey City Apartment Tower

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged $152 million in construction financing for 35 Cottage Street, a 588-unit apartment tower that will be located in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. The development will also house a synagogue, preschool and a dedicated party hall, the latter of which will be a first for this submarket, according to the project team. Thomas Didio Jr. and Michael Mataras of JLL arranged the senior loan portion of the financing package through Centennial Bank and the mezzanine portion through an undisclosed private lender. The borrower is New York-based Namdar Realty Group. Details on floor plans, amenities and a construction timelines were not disclosed.