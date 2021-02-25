JLL Arranges $153M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Office Tower

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Office

Located in the central business district, 123 North Wacker rises 33 stories.

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $153 million loan for the refinancing of 123 North Wacker, a 33-story office tower in Chicago’s central business district. The 550,000-square-foot building is situated in the West Loop submarket. The property has undergone more than $33 million in capital improvements over the past few years, including a reimagined lobby, a new tenant lounge and barista bar. Additional amenities include a conference center, fitness center, bike room and private rooftop terrace. The occupancy rate was not disclosed, but the property is home to 36 tenants. Keith Largay and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate bridge loan on behalf of the borrower, LaSalle Investment Management’s Income & Growth Fund Series. The lender was not disclosed. LaSalle has owned the building since early 2017.