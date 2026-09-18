JLL Arranges $154.1M in Financing for Six-Property Retail Portfolio Spanning Three States

CALIFORNIA — JLL has arranged $154.1 million in financing for a six-property, 1.3 million-square-foot retail portfolio spanning California, Arizona and Georgia. Chris Drew, John Marshall, Wells Waller, Jarrod Howard, Gabriel Davenport and Preston Bacon of JLL Capital Markets secured financing for the borrowers, Kimco Realty Corp. and an institutional joint venture partner, through institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The portfolio includes Morena Plaza in San Diego, Rancho San Diego in El Cajon, Calif., Vail Ranch Plaza and Redhawk Towne Center in Temecula, Calif.; North Decatur Station in Decatur, Ga.; and The Summit at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz. The portfolio is 99 percent occupied with a 4.6-year weighted average lease term and features grocery anchors, including Costco, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Safeway. National tenants occupy approximately 76 percent of the portfolio’s gross leasable area, with 46 percent of the tenant roster comprising investment-grade credit.