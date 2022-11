JLL Arranges $155M in Acquisition Financing for Columbus Office Campus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $155 million in acquisition financing for a 400,000-square-foot office campus in Columbus. Paul Spellman and Phil Galligan of JLL arranged the fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, Golden Eagle Group Inc. Further details of the transaction were not provided.