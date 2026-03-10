Tuesday, March 10, 2026
CIRRUS-Brooklyn
CIRRUS, a newly constructed apartment building in Brooklyn, was fully occupied at the time of the loan closing.
JLL Arranges $16.4M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $16.4 million loan for the refinancing of CIRRUS, a 46-unit multifamily property in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood that was completed in 2024. Designed by AB Architekten with interiors by SR Projects, CIRRUS offers studio and one-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a fitness studio, coworking lounge, package room and a sky lounge with grills, a wet bar and dining areas. Aaron Niedermayer, Robert Tonnessen and John Flynn of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, New York City-based developer Astral Weeks. The direct lender was not disclosed.

