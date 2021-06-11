JLL Arranges $16.4M Sale of Apartment Property in Bloomington, Minnesota

Normandale Lake Estates is home to 105 units and is situated by Normandale Lake Office Park.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Normandale Lake Estates in Bloomington for $16.4 million. Built in 1964, the apartment property includes 105 units, all of which have been renovated. Amenities include a pet area, outdoor pool and courtyard with grilling area. The Normandale Lake Office Park is located across the street from the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg, Dan Linnell and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Normandale Lake LLC. Dealer Sites LLC purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange.