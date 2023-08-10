Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Hobart-Los-Angeles-CA
Situated in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, The Hobart features 39 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for The Hobart Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $16.7 million construction take-out financing for The Hobart, a mid-rise multifamily property in the Koreatown submarket of Los Angeles.

Chris Collins and Brad Vansant of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team secured the two-year, floating-rate loan for the borrower, Jannone Development.

Built in 2023, the community features 39 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 877 square feet to 1,424 square feet. The property is located at 3050 W. 11th St.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $108.8M Loan for Park...

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments...

BH Properties Purchases 322,000 SF Anchorage Square Mixed-Use...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing...

Stos Partners Divests of $26.5M Manufacturing Building in...

RADCO Cos. Buys 143-Room Aloft Phoenix-Airport Hotel

Greystar Opens One Six Six Luxury Apartment Building...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $25.8M Loan for Refinancing...