JLL Arranges $16.8M in Acquisition Financing for Central New Jersey Industrial Property

HAMILTON, N.J. — JLL has arranged $16.8 million in acquisition financing for a 138,852-square-foot industrial property in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2024, the facility sits on a 13.6-acre site at 861 Sloan Ave. and features a clear height of 38 feet and 13 dock doors with the capacity to add five more, as well as parking for 210 cars and 10 trailers. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the loan through Prime Finance on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Lincoln Property Co. and Ullico Investment Advisors.