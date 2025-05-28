Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges $16.8M in Acquisition Financing for Central New Jersey Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

HAMILTON, N.J. — JLL has arranged $16.8 million in acquisition financing for a 138,852-square-foot industrial property in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2024, the facility sits on a 13.6-acre site at 861 Sloan Ave. and features a clear height of 38 feet and 13 dock doors with the capacity to add five more, as well as parking for 210 cars and 10 trailers. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the loan through Prime Finance on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Lincoln Property Co. and Ullico Investment Advisors.

You may also like

Berkadia Provides $35.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Cinnaire Raises $340M for Affordable Housing Development, Preservation...

Greek Real Estate Buys 141,276 SF Logistics Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Retail...

BLVD Group Buys Rhode Island Apartment Community for...

Outrigger Industrial, MetLife Investment to Develop Kennedy Logistics...

MSI Computers Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Industrial Property...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 210-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily...

BH Properties Acquires 110,669 SF Office, R&D Building...