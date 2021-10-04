REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $16 Million Sale of Kroger-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

Main Street

Located at 6055 Old National Highway, the shopping center is approximately three miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $16 million sale of Main Street South Fulton, a 129,449-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in the Atlanta neighborhood of South Fulton.

Main Street South Fulton is fully leased to retailers including Dollar Tree, Rainbow USA, Pizza Hut and Subway. Located at 6055 Old National Highway, the shopping center is approximately three miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based M&P Shopping Centers, in the transaction. Benjamin Bruner of the Bruner Group represented the buyer, New York City-based Irgang Group Inc.

