The Corbin District in Darien, Connecticut, will feature multifamily, office, retail and restaurant uses.
JLL Arranges $165M in Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Project in Darien, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DARIEN, CONN. — JLL has arranged $165 million in construction financing for Phase II of The Corbin District, a six-acre mixed-use project located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Darien. The project is part of a larger initiative to redevelop the downtown area. Upon completion, the development will feature 11 new buildings with 78,810 square feet of retail space, 105,968 square feet of office space and 112 apartments. The financing consists of a $102 million construction loan from Barings and $63 million in C-PACE financing from Counterpointe SRE. Michael Gigliotti, Evan Pariser and Robert Tonnessen of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the sponsor, locally based developer Baywater Properties.

