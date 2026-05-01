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Project-J
The micro-units at Project J will average 363 square feet in size. (Photo courtesy of Progressive Cos.)
DevelopmentLoansNorth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Arranges $16M Construction Loan for Charlotte Multifamily Project

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —  JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $16 million construction loan for Project J, an 84-unit apartment building in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. Taylor Allison, Alexis Kaiser, Nick Thornton and Abby Reed of JLL secured the loan through Genesis Capital on behalf of the borrower, Panorama Holdings. Situated at 1722 S. Tryon St., Project J will span six floors and feature 30,457 square feet of rentable space, along with a mix of amenities such as a first-floor lounge, outdoor patio with a kitchen and grill, sixth-floor balcony patio, indoor bike storage on each floor and food locker services. The apartments at Project J are described as “micro units,” as they average 363 square feet in size.

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