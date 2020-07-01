REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $17.4M Sale of Affordable Housing Property in Duluth, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Greysolon Plaza features 150 units. The historic building formerly housed the Hotel Duluth.

DULUTH, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $17.4 million sale of Greysolon Plaza in Duluth in eastern Minnesota. The 150-unit affordable housing property features one-bedroom floor plans. Greysolon Plaza is a historic building that formerly housed the Hotel Duluth. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions (OAHS) purchased the asset from Sherman Associates. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller. OAHS plans to acquire 2,000 units in Minnesota, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the next 12 months.

