JLL Arranges $17.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $17.5 million construction loan for the development of The Rail at Red Bank, a 57-unit, Class A apartment development in Red Bank, located approximately 45 miles southeast of New York City. Provident Bank provided the 30-month, floating-rate construction loan, as well as a 10-year permanent loan. The borrower, Denholtz Properties, is currently developing the property, which will include 6,500 square feet of retail space, a 147-space parking garage and a fitness center. The property is positioned at 116-118 Chestnut Street, adjacent to the Red Bank Train Station. Construction is slated for completion later this year. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Andrew Zilenziger arranged the loan.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.