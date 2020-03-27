JLL Arranges $17.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $17.5 million construction loan for the development of The Rail at Red Bank, a 57-unit, Class A apartment development in Red Bank, located approximately 45 miles southeast of New York City. Provident Bank provided the 30-month, floating-rate construction loan, as well as a 10-year permanent loan. The borrower, Denholtz Properties, is currently developing the property, which will include 6,500 square feet of retail space, a 147-space parking garage and a fitness center. The property is positioned at 116-118 Chestnut Street, adjacent to the Red Bank Train Station. Construction is slated for completion later this year. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Andrew Zilenziger arranged the loan.