JLL Arranges $172M Acquisition Loan for Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

The sellers, Congress Group and AECOM Capital, opened the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville earlier this week.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged $172 million in acquisition financing for Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, a 40-story hospitality tower located at 100 Demonbreun St. in downtown Nashville’s South Broadway district. The 235-room hotel includes Mimo Restaurant, Mimo Bar, a full-service spa, event space and a resort-style pool and pool deck. The Four Seasons property also includes 143 condominiums that were not part of the sale. Eric Tupler, Jeff Bucaro, Brian Dawson and Kevin Davis of JLL arranged the financing through Credit Suisse on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between GD Holdings, Stonebridge Development Co. and Copford Capital Management LLC. The sellers, Congress Group and AECOM Capital, opened the hotel earlier this week.

