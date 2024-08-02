Friday, August 2, 2024
Lorimer House in Brooklyn totals 270 units.
JLL Arranges $173M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $173 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Lorimer House, a 270-unit apartment community located in the South Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. Designed by ODA Architecture, the eight-story, newly constructed building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with private outdoor spaces available in select residences. Amenities include indoor and outdoor lounges, a fitness center, pet spa, party room, work-study lounge and a rooftop deck. Aaron Niedermayer and Ethan Stanton of JLL arranged the loan through TPG Real Estate Credit on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between The Loketch Group, The Joyland Group and Meral Property Group.

