JLL Arranges $175M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio in the Southeast

DALLAS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $175 million refinancing for a six-property seniors housing portfolio totaling 821 units across the Southeast. The portfolio offers a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Five of the properties are recently completed and the sixth, a second phase to its adjacent sister property, is currently under construction. The properties are positioned in high-growth markets with strong demographics and forecasted growth in the senior population. The communities are near major retail, entertainment, healthcare and professional centers, as well as numerous outdoor activities such as golf courses and country clubs. Allison Holland and Jason Skalko led the JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team representing the unnamed borrower. Further details on the borrower and properties were not disclosed.