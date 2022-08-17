JLL Arranges $176M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

The development borders the historic Carroll Street bridge and sits across the Gowanus Canal from the only completed portion of waterfront promenade that will ultimately stretch the full length of the canal.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $176 million construction loan for a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located at 420 Carroll St. in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. Designed by FX Collaborative and Studio Mainer, the transit-served, waterfront building will rise 20 stories and include roughly 27,500 square feet of retail and commercial space. In addition, 25 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. Christopher Peck, Nicco Lupo, Jeff Julien, Rob Hinckley and Jonathan Faxon of JLL arranged the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the developer, a joint venture led by The Domain Cos. Completion is slated for December 2024.