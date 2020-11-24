JLL Arranges $17M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

The new multifamily building at 66 Clinton St. in Manhattan is expected to be complete in late 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $17 million construction loan for a 12-unit multifamily project that will be located at 66 Clinton St. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Kriss Capital provided the loan to the borrower, a partnership between Vault Development, Borough Equities and TLM. Units will feature private balconies, and residents will have access to a rooftop deck and a fitness center. Completion is slated for December 2021.