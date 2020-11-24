REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $17M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The new multifamily building at 66 Clinton St. in Manhattan is expected to be complete in late 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $17 million construction loan for a 12-unit multifamily project that will be located at 66 Clinton St. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Kriss Capital provided the loan to the borrower, a partnership between Vault Development, Borough Equities and TLM. Units will feature private balconies, and residents will have access to a rooftop deck and a fitness center. Completion is slated for December 2021.

