JLL Arranges $18.4M Acquisition Financing for Retail Center in Metro D.C.

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged an $18.4 million loan to finance the acquisition of Metro Shops, a retail center located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Hyattsville. Michael Klein, Max Custer, Brian Buglione and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL secured the financing through Loews Corp. on behalf of the borrower, Northpath Investments.

Built in 2007 at 2900 Belcrest Center Drive, Metro Shops totals 160,623 square feet and is situated across from the 1 million-square-foot Mall at Prince George’s. Tenants at the center include Bob’s Discount Furniture, Staples, LA Fitness, Dunkin’ and Citibank.