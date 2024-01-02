JLL Arranges $18.5M Sale of Reynolds Crossing Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $18.5 million sale of Reynolds Crossing, a 45,809-square-foot retail center located in Duluth, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Built in 2004 and 2005, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Little Caesar’s, The UPS Store, MetroPCS, Chase Bank and Cricket Wireless. Kroger shadow-anchors Reynolds Crossing.

Brad Buchanan and Jim Hamilton of JLL represented the seller, Leaders Real Estate Group, in the transaction. Justin Miller of Marcus & Millichap procured the undisclosed buyer. Jamie Safier of Marcus & Millichap secured financing on behalf of the buyer.