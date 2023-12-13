JLL Arranges $18.6M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Complex

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged an $18.6 million loan for the refinancing of an 83-unit apartment complex in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The six-story building at 39 High St. was delivered earlier this year and houses a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, tenant lounge, children’s playroom and a rooftop terrace. Matthew Pizzolato, Max Custer and John Cumming of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was a partnership between Spitzer Enterprises and Titanium Realty Group.