JLL Arranges $18.8M Loan for Bloom at Cherry Creek Apartment Development in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Bloom-Cherry-Creek-CO

Slated for completion in mid-2021, Bloom at Cherry Creek in Denver will feature 111 apartments, a rooftop deck, game room, fitness center and workstations.

DENVER — JLL has arranged $18.8 million in financing for the development of Bloom at Cherry Creek, a multifamily property located at 4700 E. Kentucky Ave. in Denver. Kristian Lichtenfels and Matt Steffen of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Botnick Realty, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate construction loan through a regional bank.

Situated on 1.1 acres within Denver’s Cherry Creek district, Bloom at Cherry Creek will feature 111 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Units feature white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury flooring and in-unit washers and dryers. The five-story, podium-style property is slated for completion in mid-2021.

Community amenities will include a rooftop deck with firepit, grilling station, community kitchen, game room, fitness center and workstations.

